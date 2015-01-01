|
Huang YC, Wu SC, Hsiao PC, Chen LY, Ting TT, Chen CY, Kuan CLC, Tu YK, Huang JH, Yen CF, Yang HJ, Li CY, Yen CF, Chen WJ. Int. J. Drug Policy 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
BACKGROUND: Gender differences in alcohol use have narrowed in Western societies, but that in Asia has been less investigated. By comparing the 2014 and 2018 waves of the national survey in Taiwan, we aimed to examine the gender differences in population trends in past-month alcohol use, binge drinking, and harmful alcohol use.
Alcohol use; Taiwan; Binge drinking; Gender differences; Survey; Alcohol use disorders identification test; Harmful alcohol use; Trends