Abstract

BACKGROUND: Gender differences in alcohol use have narrowed in Western societies, but that in Asia has been less investigated. By comparing the 2014 and 2018 waves of the national survey in Taiwan, we aimed to examine the gender differences in population trends in past-month alcohol use, binge drinking, and harmful alcohol use.



METHODS: The national survey enrolled 17,837 participants in 2014 and 18,626 participants in 2018. Binge drinking was defined as having ≥5 drinks on one occasion in the past month, and harmful alcohol use as having an Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test score of ≥8.



RESULTS: There were significant decreases from 2014 to 2018 in the population's prevalence of past-month alcohol use, binge drinking, and harmful alcohol use. However, males and females had different trends: males showed significant reductions in all three alcohol use behaviours (a decrease of 3.79%, 1.59%, and 2.60%, respectively), while females exhibited a significant rise in harmful alcohol use (from 1.32% to 1.72%), particularly among those aged 18-29 years.



CONCLUSION: There was gender convergence in alcohol use in Taiwan, mainly due to men's decrease and women's increase in harmful alcohol use. Our findings have important implications for the intervention and prevention of the problematic use of alcohol in East Asia.

Language: en