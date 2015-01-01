Abstract

This study aimed to explore the preferences, experiences and restraint practices of Australian parents travelling with their children in rideshare vehicles. Six hundred and thirty-one participants completed an online survey (M = 39.2 years, SD = 10.5, Range = 18.0-70.0 years; Female: 63.4%). Most participants (59.1%) reported that they had not travelled in a rideshare vehicle with their youngest child (M = 7.2 years, SD = 5.2, Range = 0.0-17.0 years; Male: 54.2%). Participants who reported that they have travelled with their youngest child in a rideshare vehicle tended to: be younger, identify as male, have completed an Undergraduate or Postgraduate degree, reside in the Australian Capital Territory, earning a higher yearly household income, and were involved in an at-fault crash in the past two years. In addition, these participants were: less likely to have a 'younger' youngest child, less likely to 'always' wear a seatbelt while travelling in their private motor vehicle, and also less likely to 'always' restrain their child in an appropriate restraint while travelling in their private motor vehicle. Prohibitive reasons for not travelling in a rideshare vehicle included: cost (29.3%), concerns over driver safety (27.5%), concerns over travelling with children in a rideshare service (24.8%), or inconvenience (24.3%). Participants who reported that they had travelled in a rideshare vehicle with their youngest child reported lower rates of appropriate restraint use within the rideshare vehicle (57.3%) than when travelling in their private motor vehicle (85.6%). Reasons associated with inappropriate restraint use within the rideshare vehicle included: unavailability of a child restraint (39.6%), travelling a short distance (33.0%), were not required to use one in this situation (33.0%), or the parent did not have a restraint with them (26.4%). Given the increasing popularity of rideshare services in Australia, and globally, the urgent adaption of rideshare-specific policy, legislation, education, and design in relation to child restraint requirements is needed to ensure the safety of child occupants.

