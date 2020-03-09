SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Barchielli B, Baldi M, Paoli E, Roma P, Ferracuti S, Napoli C, Giannini AM, Lausi G. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(17): e8948.

10.3390/ijerph18178948

The global pandemic caused by a new strain of Coronavirus has brought the Italian government to adopt quarantine, isolation, and lockdown strategies as restrictive measures to reduce the virus spread. Being forced to stay at home could significantly increase the likelihood of episodes of home-based violence and could also be accompanied by a limited possibility of complaints or defense by the victim. The present study aimed to document, through the use of newspaper articles, the characteristics of domestic violence during the lockdown period related to COVID-19 in Italy (from 9 March 2020 up to 18 May 2020) and compare the results with the same period in 2019. The results showed an increase in domestic violence during the lockdown period compared to the same period the year before and highlighted the differences between the dynamics and violent behavior between the two periods examined. The results and limitations of this research are discussed with reference to the literature.


gender-based violence; coronavirus; domestic abuse; Italian context; quarantine

