SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hong SJ, Chae YK, Lee C, Choi SC, Nam OH. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(17): e9249.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/ijerph18179249

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This case report aimed to demonstrate the prosthetic solution of an autism patient with self-injurious behavior using digital dentistry. A 24-year-old male visited our clinic with chief complaints of severe gingival recession associated with self-injurious behavior. Bilateral fixed prosthesis with denture flange were delivered using a digital workflow for the protection of the gingiva. The patient showed healed gingival tissue, behavioral modification, and acceptable oral hygiene during the follow-up period. Also, his caregivers reported no recurrence of the self-injurious behavior. Autism patients usually show self-injurious behavior, which can damage their oral tissue. With adoption of this prosthesis, behavior modification as well as healing of oral tissue was achieved.


Language: en

Keywords

autism spectrum disorder; self-injurious behavior; behavior guidance; digital dentistry; special health care needs

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print