Abstract

This case report aimed to demonstrate the prosthetic solution of an autism patient with self-injurious behavior using digital dentistry. A 24-year-old male visited our clinic with chief complaints of severe gingival recession associated with self-injurious behavior. Bilateral fixed prosthesis with denture flange were delivered using a digital workflow for the protection of the gingiva. The patient showed healed gingival tissue, behavioral modification, and acceptable oral hygiene during the follow-up period. Also, his caregivers reported no recurrence of the self-injurious behavior. Autism patients usually show self-injurious behavior, which can damage their oral tissue. With adoption of this prosthesis, behavior modification as well as healing of oral tissue was achieved.

