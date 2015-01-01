|
Cheng CY, Chou YH, Chang CH, Liou SR. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(17): e9307.
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
Perinatal stress, anxiety, and depression impacts not only women but also their child(ren). The purpose of this longitudinal study is to explore trends of stress, anxiety, and depressive symptoms from pregnancy to postpartum and understand predictions of stress and anxiety on postpartum depression. One-hundred-fifty-six women at 23-28 weeks gestation (T1), 147 at 32-36 weeks gestation (T2), 129 at over 36 weeks gestation (T3), and 83 at postpartum (T4) completed study surveys. The Perceived Stress Scale, Center for Epidemiologic Studies Depression scale, and State-Trait Anxiety Inventory were used to measure stress, depressive symptoms, and anxiety. Descriptive statistics, Pearson and Spearman's correlation, and Generalized Estimating Equation were applied to analyze the data.
Language: en
Keywords
stress; depression; anxiety; pregnancy; perinatal; postpartum