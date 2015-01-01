Abstract

Perinatal stress, anxiety, and depression impacts not only women but also their child(ren). The purpose of this longitudinal study is to explore trends of stress, anxiety, and depressive symptoms from pregnancy to postpartum and understand predictions of stress and anxiety on postpartum depression. One-hundred-fifty-six women at 23-28 weeks gestation (T1), 147 at 32-36 weeks gestation (T2), 129 at over 36 weeks gestation (T3), and 83 at postpartum (T4) completed study surveys. The Perceived Stress Scale, Center for Epidemiologic Studies Depression scale, and State-Trait Anxiety Inventory were used to measure stress, depressive symptoms, and anxiety. Descriptive statistics, Pearson and Spearman's correlation, and Generalized Estimating Equation were applied to analyze the data.



RESULTS showed that levels of anxiety and depressive symptoms increased from 24 weeks gestation to postpartum, whereas stress levels decreased during pregnancy but increased in postpartum. Over half of women experienced anxiety symptoms, especially during late pregnancy and postpartum. Stress, anxiety, and depressive symptoms were inter-correlated. Notably, women at late pregnancy and postpartum were prone to stress, anxiety, and depression. Prenatal anxiety could predict postpartum depressive symptoms. Active assessment and management of stress, anxiety, and depression is needed and should begin from early pregnancy and continue until postpartum.

