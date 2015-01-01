|
Citation
|
Ghimire C, Acharya S, Shrestha C, Kc P, Singh S, Sharma P. JNMA J. Nepal Med. Assoc. 2020; 58(230): 751-757.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Nepal Medical Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34504358
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: The government issued a country-wide lockdown in Nepal as a measure to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. This has resulted in various difficult experiences which includes financial loss, separation from loved ones, grief, uncertainty over disease status and loss of freedom. During these stressful situations, interpersonal violence is likely to be aggravated. To avoid the occurrence of adverse events such as impulsive acts, homicide, or suicide, it is important to identify high-risk individuals.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
COVID-19;domestic violence;interpersonal violence;Nepal;substance abuse.