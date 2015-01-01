Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The government issued a country-wide lockdown in Nepal as a measure to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. This has resulted in various difficult experiences which includes financial loss, separation from loved ones, grief, uncertainty over disease status and loss of freedom. During these stressful situations, interpersonal violence is likely to be aggravated. To avoid the occurrence of adverse events such as impulsive acts, homicide, or suicide, it is important to identify high-risk individuals.



METHODS: This is a descriptive cross-sectional, questionnaire-based, online survey by convenience sampling. The prevalence of different types of interpersonal violence with socio-demographic factors, substance use, and overall mental wellbeing was assessed by using descriptive statistical tests.



RESULTS: Out of total 556 participants included in the analysis, 50.9% (283) were male and 48.7% (271) were female. There were 100 (18.0%) participants who reported being a victim of interpersonal violence and 101 (18.2%) participants who reported being a perpetrator during the lockdown. The victims of violence were more likely to be living with their spouse alone. The victims and perpetrators were also more likely to have increased alcohol and tobacco use. More number of victims and perpetrators had lower mental wellbeing scores on the WHO wellbeing index.



CONCLUSIONS: There was prevalence of interpersonal violence during the COVID-19 lockdown. In addition to the fear regarding pandemic, victims have to face domestic violence placing them at a double injustice. Identification of vulnerable groups and proper management of survivors must be prioritized given the unanimous consensus on the rise of interpersonal violence during periods of heightened stress.

