INTRODUCTION: The number of neurosurgical cases, especially traumatic injuries, are increasing in remote settings. This study aims to determine neurosurgical cases in a tertiary care center teaching hospital situated in a remote area of Nepal.



METHODS: It was a descriptive cross-sectional study among 138 neurosurgical patients at Karnali Academy of Health Sciences from 2019 August to 2020 July. A convenient sampling technique was used. The demographic data, the diagnosis, and management offered were recorded, reviewed, and analyzed using Statistical Package for Social Sciences version 16 and Microsoft Excel.



RESULTS: Out of 138 cases, trauma was the main finding in 102 (73.91%) cases, and fall injury was the most frequent mechanism of injury in 64 (46.38%) cases. Traumatic brain injury was the most common disease in 85 (61.6%) cases followed by prolapsed intervertebral disc in 11 (8%), Spine fracture/dislocation in 11 (8%), stroke in 7 (5.1%), spondylosis in 6 (4.3%) and so on. Among the Traumatic Brain Injuries, normal findings were noted in 28 (20.3%) cases, extra dural hemorrhage in 12 (8.7%), contusion 11 (8%), and skull base fracture in 7 (5.1%). With a mean age of 29.8 years, a maximum number of the cases were 30 (21.74%) from the age group 31-40.



CONCLUSIONS: Trauma was seen in a majority of neurosurgical cases. Hematoma, depressed skull fracture, and spinal fractures were the main findings of neurosurgical cases. The burden of neurosurgical cases in this part of the world is quite high, so necessary step should be taken to increase such services.

