Abstract

Six to eight months after total hip arthroplasty, patients only attain 80% of the functional level of control groups. Understanding which functional tasks are most affected could help reduce this deficit by guiding rehabilitation towards them. The timed up-and-go test bundles multiple tasks together in one test and is a good indicator of a patient's overall level of function. Previously, biomechanical analysis of its phases was used to identify specific functional deficits in pathological populations. To the best of our knowledge, this analysis has never been performed in patients who have undergone total hip arthroplasty. Seventy-one total hip arthroplasty patients performed an instrumented timed up-and-go test in a gait laboratory before and six months after surgery; fifty-two controls performed it only once. Biomechanical features were selected to analyse the test's four phases (sit-to-stand, walking, turning, turn-to-sit) and mean differences between groups were evaluated for each phase. On average, six months after surgery, patients' overall test time rose to 80% of the mean of the control group. The walking phase was revealed as the main deficiency before and after surgery (-41 ± 47% and -22 ± 32% slower, respectively). High standard deviations indicated that variability between patients was high. On average, patients showed improved results in every phase of the timed up-and-go test six months after surgery, but residual deficits in function differed between those phases. This simple test could be appropriate for quantifying patient-specific deficits in function and hence guiding and monitoring post-operative rehabilitation in clinical settings.

Language: en