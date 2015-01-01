Abstract

This study conducted a driving simulation experiment to compare four automated driving systems (ADS) designs during lane change demanding traffic situations on highways while accounting for the drivers' gender, age, experience, and practice. A lane-change maneuver was required when the automated vehicle approaches traffic congestion on the left-hand lane. ADS-1 can only reduce the speed to synchronize with the congestion. ADS-2 reduces the speed and issues an optional request to intervene, advising the driver to change lanes manually. ADS-3 offers to overtake the congestion autonomously if the driver approves it. ADS-4 overtakes the congestion autonomously without the driver's approval.



RESULTS of drivers' reaction, acceptance, and trust indicated that differences between ADS designs increase when considering the combined effect of drivers' demographic factors more than the individual effect of each factor. However, the more ADS seems to have driver-like capacities, the more impact of demographic factors is expected. While preliminary, these findings may help us understand how ADS users' behavior can differ based on the interaction between human demographic factors and system design.

