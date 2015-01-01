|
Chen Z, Zhang J, Zhang Y, Huang Z. Sensors (Basel) 2021; 21(17): e5767.
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
Abstract
For urban traffic, traffic accidents are the most direct and serious risk to people's lives, and rapid recognition and warning of traffic accidents is an important remedy to reduce their harmful effects. However, research scholars are often confronted with the problem of scarce and difficult-to-collect accident data resources for traffic accident scenarios. Therefore, in this paper, a traffic data generation model based on Generative Adversarial Networks (GAN) is developed. To make GAN applicable to non-graphical data, we improve the generator network structure of the model and used the generated model to resample the original data to obtain new traffic accident data. By constructing an adversarial neural network model, we generate a large number of data samples that are similar to the original traffic accident data.
data characteristics; generative adversarial networks; recognition accuracy; traffic accident recognition