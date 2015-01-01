Abstract

The development of automated driving is actively progressing, and connected cars are also under development. Connected cars are the technology of connecting vehicles to networks so that connected vehicles can enhance their services. Safety services are among the main services expected in connected car society. Cooperative perception belongs to safety services and improves safety by visualizing blind spots. This visualization is achieved by sharing sensor data via wireless communications. Therefore, the number of visualized blind spots highly depends upon the performance of wireless communications. In this paper, we analyzed the required sensor data rate to be shared for the cooperative perception in order to realize safe and reliable automated driving in an intersection scenario. The required sensor data rate was calculated by the combination of recognition and crossing decisions of an automated driving vehicle to adopt realistic assumptions. In this calculation, CVFH was used to derive tight requirements, and the minimum required braking aims to alleviate the traffic congestion around the intersection. At the end of the paper, we compare the required sensor data rate with the outage data rate realized by conventional and millimeter-wave communications, and show that millimeter-wave communications can support safe crossing at a realistic velocity.

