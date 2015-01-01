Abstract

Stroke is one of the most significant causes of permanent functional impairment and severe motor disability. Hemiplegia or hemiparesis are common consequences of the acute event, which negatively impacts daily life and requires continuous rehabilitation treatments to favor partial or complete recovery and, consequently, to regain autonomy, independence, and safety in daily activities. Gait impairments are frequent in stroke survivors. The accurate assessment of gait anomalies is therefore crucial and a major focus of neurorehabilitation programs to prevent falls or injuries. This study aims to estimate, using a single RGB-D sensor, gait patterns and parameters on a short walkway. This solution may be suitable for monitoring the improvement or worsening of gait disorders, including in domestic and unsupervised scenarios. For this purpose, some of the most relevant spatiotemporal parameters, estimated by the proposed solution on a cohort of post-stroke individuals, were compared with those estimated by a gold standard system for a simultaneous instrumented 3D gait analysis. Preliminary results indicate good agreement, accuracy, and correlation between the gait parameters estimated by the two systems. This suggests that the proposed solution may be employed as an intermediate tool for gait analysis in environments where gold standard systems are impractical, such as home and ecological settings in real-life contexts.

Language: en