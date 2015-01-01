Abstract

Suicide is a major public health problem, with 817,000 cases worldwide in 2016. The incidence is highest in those aged 70 years or older, among both men and women, in almost all regions of the world1.



Effective interventions that mitigate iden­tified risk factors and sustain protective fac­tors are relevant across all age groups, but re­search specifically focused on suicide pre­vention in older adults is still in its early stag­es. The evidence on the effectiveness of suicide prevention interventions for older adults remains limited. The International Association for Suicide Prevention Interest Group on Suicide in Old Age2 recommended multi-component approaches, based on the available scientific evidence, with an organized system of distribution of resources and the monitoring of the effectiveness of each intervention.



Loneliness occurs when a person feels disconnected from his/her closest social circle: partners, family members, peers, friends and significant others. It often affects older adults, particularly men when single, widowed or divorced3. It may result from the loss of an important intimate relationship or a social role that previously used to give a person his/her sense of self-esteem and dignity. In case of negative life events or other psychological stressful situations, when the person has nobody to share his/her feelings with, loneliness can have particularly negative consequenc­es. This, in combination with other risk factors, can lead to an increase of the risk for suicidal behaviour. A particular expression of loneliness among older adults is the fact that suicides more often occur when the person is alone at home4.



The consequences of the COVID-19 pan­demic have resulted in new challenges for older adults, and we are just beginning to see the effects on morbidity, mortality and suicide rates worldwide5. Many government policies to tackle the pandemic that include social isolation, lockdown and social distancing have resulted in increased distress in older adults...

