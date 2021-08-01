Abstract

"Weekend warriors" are recreational athletes who compress their physical activity into 1-2 weekly exercise sessions. These individuals are generally older than the conventionally discussed athlete, and can live otherwise sedentary lifestyles that contribute to limited opportunities for regular exercise. The combination of high-energy physical activity with relative deconditioning, as well as older age and a potential history of competitive athletic play, can predispose these weekend warriors to a plethora of sports injuries. The shoulder and elbow are dynamically involved in a multitude of common recreational sports, including baseball, softball, tennis, golf, and volleyball, as well as forms of casual exercise such as swimming or climbing. A lack of proper conditioning and supplemental training in weekend warriors, particularly in comparison to elite athletes in these respective sports, can contribute to the development of both acute and chronic conditions of the shoulder and elbow. Inconsistency in physical activity can minimize the prominence of symptoms, leading patients to delayed presentations with injuries that severely impact their ability to engage in their exercise of choice, and therefore remain active at all. This narrative review aims to present the etiology, presentation, and management of common shoulder and elbow injuries that may afflict this patient population. Prevention strategies will also be discussed.

