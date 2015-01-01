|
BACKGROUND: Interpersonal stressors (ISs) are major factors in relapse in alcohol use disorder (AUD) and are theorized to play a role in drinking behaviors. Past work has examined this association using ecological momentary assessment (EMA), but the unique effects of rejections and disagreements on alcohol use are unknown. Research suggests the two ISs functionally differ and may display distinct associations with drinking. Further, these associations may differ in people with borderline personality disorder (BPD), a population reporting frequent IS and co-occurring AUD.
Alcohol; Ecological momentary assessment; Borderline personality disorder; Disagreement; Interpersonal stress; Rejection