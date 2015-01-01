SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Omrane A, Mesrati MA, Khalfallah T, Bouzgarrou L, Aissaoui A. Forensic Sci. Int. 2021; 327: e110965.

10.1016/j.forsciint.2021.110965

In eastern countries, Muslim females wear the Hijab, all the time, conforming to a moral standard of modesty and privacy. Worn in workplaces, the Hijab can causes accidents leading to death. In this context, we report three fatal work accidents related to the Hijab. In two cases, death occurred instantaneously. In all cases, death was attributed to mechanical asphyxiation.


Autopsy; Death; Asphyxia; Hijab; Workplace

