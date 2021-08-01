|
Citation
|
Gandy M, Heriseanu AI, Dudeney J, Bisby MA, Scott AJ, Fisher A, Hathway T, Karin E, Titov N, Dear BF. Gen. Hosp. Psychiatry 2021; 73: 16-23.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: This study assessed factors associated with disability and life satisfaction in a large cohort of 2246 Australian adults with neurological disorders who completed an online survey of mental health and wellbeing. It was hypothesised that depressive symptoms and perceived cognitive difficulties would be significantly associated with both outcomes, even after controlling for significant demographic/medical covariates (e.g., age, marital-status, employment, multi-morbidity, medication). Differences in profiles of four neurological subgroups (i.e., multiple sclerosis; n = 738, epilepsy; n = 672, Parkinson's disease; n = 263, and Acquired Bran Injury; n = 278) were explored.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Quality of life; Mental health; Neurology; Neuropsychiatric; Predictors; Subjective cognitive complaints