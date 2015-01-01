|
Sprang G, Whitt-Woosley A, Eslinger J. J. Interpers. Violence 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Current tools available to assess secondary traumatic stress (STS) do not account for whether the symptoms are functionally related to indirect trauma, determine functional impairment caused by the STS symptoms, and/or consider the duration of the disturbance. This prevents delineation of various expressions of traumatic stress related to indirect trauma that may constitute the phenomenon of STS. The STS Clinical Algorithm (STS-CA) was developed to make these distinctions, so that interventions can be tailored to need. This study investigates the following: (1) the diagnostic concordance between the STS-CA findings and scores on the Secondary Traumatic Stress Scale (STSS); (2) reasons for diagnostic discrepancies between the STS-CA and the STSS assessments.
Language: en
algorithm; clinical decision making; indirect trauma; secondary traumatic stress; secondary traumatic stress diagnosis