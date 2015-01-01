Abstract

The transition from bullying victimization to bullying perpetration is well documented in the literature. However, the mechanisms linking bullying victimization to perpetration are not fully understood. The main aim of the current study was to conduct a preliminary research investigating the indirect effects of youths bullying victimization on bullying perpetration through irrational cognitions and externalizing problems. The second aim of the study was to explore the moderating role of the type of parental attachment (secure vs. insecure) in the proposed model in explaining the association of bullying victimization and bullying perpetration. Data were collected from 269 adolescents (11-15 years; M = 11.98, SD =.68), enrolled in middle public schools from Romania. Path analysis and moderated path analysis were conducted to explore the direct and indirect effects and moderating effects, respectively. Study findings indicate that bullying victimization was indirectly related to bullying perpetration separately through youths' irrational cognition as well as through externalizing problems. The serial indirect pathway from victimization to perpetration through irrational cognitions leading further to externalizing problems was also significant. However, the type of attachment that adolescents reported having toward their parents failed to moderate the indirect pathways, since all the interaction terms were nonsignificant. These findings advance the field prevention and intervention by identifying irrational cognitions and externalizing problems as important targets that anti-bullying programs should address to stop the transition from victims of bullying to perpetrators.

Language: en