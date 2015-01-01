Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Understanding the attitude of caregivers towards suicide attempters could be useful in suicide prevention. The objective of this study was to study attitude towards suicide among caregivers of patients with suicide attempt admitted to a tertiary care hospital in Nepal.



METHODS: A descriptive cross-sectional study was conducted with 52 caregivers of patients with suicide attempt who had been admitted to a tertiary care hospital of Nepal after obtaining ethical clearance from Institutional Review Committee (ref. IRC/0797/016). Data were collected through interviews using the Attitude towards Suicide Questionnaire and in-depth interviews conducted on five caregivers using the interview framework developed in the department for the purpose. Data and descriptive analysis were done using Statistical Package for the Social Sciences version 21. Point estimate at 95% Confidence Interval was calculated along with frequency and percentage for binary data. Content analysis was used for qualitative data.



RESULTS: Majority of the caregivers 34 (65.4%) had unfavorable attitude towards suicide. Caregivers reported that mental and chronic physical illness, financial difficulty, working environment, and social factors such as undue pressure and failure to perform the task, difficulty maintaining the relationship, abuse, and neglect could be some of the possible causes of suicide. Caring and understanding attitude of family members, health professionals, and society towards the suicidal individuals providing appropriate training and education to the public would help in reducing the stigma and burden of suicidal patients.



CONCLUSIONS: The overall attitude of the caregivers was unfavorable. Interventions targeted towards improving attitude towards suicide could be helpful in suicide prevention.

