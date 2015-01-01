CONTACT US: Contact info
Syahmi WM, Mafauzy MM, Baharuddin KA, Ikhwan SM, Sayuti KA, Mohd Shukruddeen S. Med. J. Malaysia 2021; 76(5): 741-743.
(Copyright © 2021, Malaysian Medical Association)
unavailable
unavailable
Conflict of human-wild elephant is not uncommon in Malaysia. Most of the human victims usually succumb to death due to internal organ injuries. Here we report a case of a woman who was the victim of an elephant attack and successfully survived to share our experience in managing this type of polytrauma.
