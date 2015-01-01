Abstract

Childhood maltreatment, occurring in up to 20-30% of the population, remains far too common, and incorporates a range of active and passive factors, from abuse, to neglect, to the impacts of broader structural and systemic adversity. Despite the effects of childhood maltreatment and adversity on a wide range of adult physical and psychological negative outcomes, not all individuals respond similarly. Understanding the differential biological mechanisms contributing to risk vs. resilience in the face of developmental adversity is critical to improving preventions, treatments, and policy recommendations. This review begins by providing an overview of childhood abuse, neglect, maltreatment, threat, and toxic stress, and the effects of these forms of adversity on the developing body, brain, and behavior. It then examines examples from the current literature of genomic, epigenomic, transcriptomic, and proteomic discoveries and biomarkers that may help to understand risk and resilience in the aftermath of trauma, predictors of traumatic exposure risk, and potential targets for intervention and prevention. While the majority of genetic, epigenetic, and gene expression analyses to date have focused on targeted genes and hypotheses, large-scale consortia are now well-positioned to better understand interactions of environment and biology with much more statistical power. Ongoing and future work aimed at understanding the biology of childhood adversity and its effects will help to provide targets for intervention and prevention, as well as identify paths for how science, health care, and policy can combine efforts to protect and promote the psychological and physiological wellbeing of future generations.

Language: en