SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Milaney K, Passi J, Zaretsky L, Liu T, O’Gorman CM, Hill L, Dutton D. Harm Reduct. J. 2021; 18(1): e92.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

DOI

10.1186/s12954-021-00539-8

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Canada is in the midst of an opioid overdose crisis and Alberta has one of the highest opioid use rates across the country. Populations made vulnerable through structural inequities who also use opioids, such as those who are unstably housed, are at an increased risk of experiencing harms associated with opioid use. The main purpose of this study was to explore if there was an association between unstable housing and hospital use for people who use opioids.


Language: en

Keywords

Harm reduction; Homelessness; Hospital use; Opioids

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print