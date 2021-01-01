|
Near-lethal suicide (NLS) attempt survivors are the nearest surrogates we have for completed suicide. In the present study, subjects reporting a recent history of NLS attempt participated in a semistructured interview aimed at reconstructing their state of mind in the hours leading up to their NLS attempt, with the goal of better understanding both situational factors and potential psychological pathways to suicide. Using a mixed methods design, a semistructured interview aimed at evaluating underlying themes of preoccupation, conflict, and defensive processes was developed and completed by participants along with self-report measures assessing demographic, psychiatric, suicide history, and mood. Participants (n = 11) were patients enrolled in residential treatment who had made an NLS attempt in the 2 years prior to participating in the study. The interviews were analyzed using Interpretative phenomenological analysis (IPA). Seven thematic units were identified as being associated with states of mind preceding a near-lethal suicide attempt.
