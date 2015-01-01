SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Siau CS, Wee LH, Wahab S, Visvalingam U, Yeoh SH, Halim NAA, Ibrahim N. J. Res. Nurs. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/17449871211008520

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

BackgroundThere has been mixed findings on whether a healthcare workers? religious beliefs contribute positively or negatively to their attitudes towards suicidal patients.AimsThis study aims to explore qualitatively the influence of religious/spiritual beliefs on healthcare workers? attitudes towards suicide and suicidal patients in the culturally heterogeneous Malaysian population.

METHODSThirty-one healthcare workers from diverse religious backgrounds, professions and medical disciplines were interviewed. Thematic analysis revealed the centrality of religion in determining healthcare workers? acceptability of suicide, specific religious beliefs that influenced their views on the right-to-die issue, perceptions of the suicidal patient?s religiousness/spirituality, and the aspects and extent of religious relevance in professional philosophy and practice.

RESULTSHealthcare workers who could perceive the multifactorial nature of suicide causation had a more empathetic response. There were high levels of paternalism in the care of suicidal patients, involving unsolicited religious/spiritual advice practised as a form of suicide deterrent and social support.

CONCLUSIONSThe formal integration of religious/spiritual practices into the professional care of suicidal patients was indicated.


Language: en

Keywords

attitude; healthcare worker; Malaysia; nursing; religion; spirituality; suicidal patient; suicide

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print