Abstract

Background and aims Self-mutilation (self-harm) is a phenomenon that is increasingly being seen in patients presenting in mental health services in the United Kingdom. This present study aimed to explore the lived experience of South Asian women raised in the United Kingdom and their perspective of 'Izzat', which refers to honour.



METHOD Semi-structured interviews were conducted with 12 women of 'South Asian' heritage. Their accounts were analysed using interpretative phenomenological analysis (IPA).



FINDINGS and discussion The findings suggest that the concept of Izzat and Asian cultural identity permeated the narratives of all the participants. The results position Izzat as central to cultural discord felt by the women and as a base for some of the discontent that led to self-mutilating. The analysis revealed five over-arching themes as the most common factors to self-harm among South Asian women, which include: (1) The struggle to maintain cultural identity, (2) Experience of loss of control and trauma, (3) Focus on self-mutilation as a distraction process, (4) Psychological angst as metacommunication of pain, and (5) Enactment of perceived deserved punishment. Our conclusions argue for the importance of understanding the complexity of cultural diversity, introjected cultural expectations, and its impact on the development of trauma and implications for clinical practice. Future research and practice should focus on exploring trauma-informed methodologies and culturally sensitive approaches in working with those impacted by Izzat and the cultural responsibility of maintaining family honour.

