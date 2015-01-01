|
Citation
|
Cholewinski H. Child. Legal Rts. J. 2021; 41(2): 178-182.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The trial of U.S. Gymnastics physician Larry Nassar was one of the first times the American public heard of blatant abuses perpetrated against young, elite athletes. Four years later, the ripples are still felt throughout society. In 2020, Netflix released Athlete A, a documentary that chronicles the abuse elite gymnasts experienced not only at the hands of Nassar, but at the hands of the trainers, administrators, and coaches of the U.S. National Gymnastics Team. However, this is far from the first instance of athlete abuse that played out on national television. Few can forget the "heroic" moment of the 1996 Olympics when Kerry Strug completed a vault on a sprained and torn ankle after being told by U.S. Coach Bela Karolyi "[Y]ou better do it," or when figure skater Bradie Tennell performed for the entirety of the 2016 season with stress fractures across various lumbar vertebra in her back. Few will soon forget the grueling doping schedule put in place by the Russian authorities to ensure their athletes dominated the 2014 Sochi Olympics. No matter the country, there is one common thread: the ongoing abuse of our young elite athletes in the name of high medal counts at the Olympics and other international sporting events.
Language: en