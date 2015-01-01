SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Sun Y, Sun M. Child. Youth Serv. Rev. 2021; 130: e106225.

This study empirically examined a theory-driven model, testing the direct and indirect effects of video game playing on adolescents' aggressive behavior. The framework was established on the influence of presumed influence model. This framework was tested with a nationally representative dataset of adolescents from the China Education Panel Survey.

RESULTS showed that adolescents' video game playing was both directly and indirectly associated with their aggressive behavior. The indirect effect on adolescents' aggressive behavior was mediated by their perceptions of the peer norms for playing video games and the peer norms for aggression. These indirect and under-explored paths have several practical implications for education practitioners.


Adolescents; Aggression; China; Peer norms; The influence of presumed influence; Video game playing

