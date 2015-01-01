Abstract

It has been well documented that police officers are frequently engaged in a variety of high stress situations during their normal daily tasks, such as civilian encounters where force is needed or domestic violence situations, that cause significant increases in a variety of physiological and psychological stress markers. Chronic exposure to stressors increases risk for cardiovascular disease (CVD) progression. The purpose of this study was to compare male and female salivary and blood markers of stress in response to an active shooter training drill (ASD) to determine if acute stress differentially impacts men and women to better understand if interventions should be targeted. Thirty-one participants (males ​= ​15 [mean age: 23], females ​= ​16 [mean age: 21]) participated in an ASD involving professional actors playing the role of one active gunman, as well as four victims. The ASD lasted approximately 50 seconds. Blood samples were collected 15 ​min prior as well as after the ASD and analyzed for epinephrine (EPI), norepinephrine (NE), and hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) levels. Saliva samples were collected 30 and 5 ​min prior to the ASD and 5 and 30 ​min after the ASD, and were analyzed for cortisol, α-amylase, uric acid, and secretory immunoglobulin-A (SIgA). Our analysis revealed that acute (~50 ​sec) psychological stress in the form of an ASD resulted in significant increases in blood and salivary stress and oxidative stress markers in both men and women. However, four of the seven markers were lower in female participants (cortisol, uric acid, H2O2, and α-amylase presented significant main effects for sex). In addition, SIgA was significantly lower in women compared to men 30 ​min prior to, and five min post ASD. These findings suggest females may be at a lower risk to stress induced oxidative stress and CVD.

Language: en