Abstract

PURPOSE: This article is about deals with the problem of neurocognitive impact due to alcohol and shows the drawbacks on the attentional performance of athletes. The study aimed at playing basketball or volleyball to male college students as a manager sport option.



METHODS: The variables at the center of the measures are: cognitive status, the profile of alcohol user, selective auditory attention, and efficiency of TDM to auditory information.



RESULTS: The results show impeccable mental performance for athletes with low consumption, while wide Specter of deleterious effects have been observed in athletes who drink excess alcohol.



DISCUSSION: On the one hand, memory degradation effects have been observed in alcoholics, chiefly characterized by delays in retrieving items followed by a large number of omissions. On the other hand, a neural disconnection effect has been suspected following ethyl toxicity, justifying early confused and confused attention in the presence of the target stimuli. In essence, it emerges that the "alcohol-cognition" couple functions together in a mode of competition rather than collaboration.

