Alghzawi HM, Ghanem FK. Psychology 2021; 12(5): 817-828.

(Copyright © 2021, Scientific Research Publishing)

10.4236/psych.2021.125050

unavailable

Social Ecological Model (SEM) is a theoretical framework using a comprehensive approach to assess or change human behavior. This article aims at evaluating the SEM according to Fawcett criteria, and then discusses its appropriateness to be used as a theoretical framework for a study on underage drinking. A comprehensive search was conducted using PubMed, Google Scholar, EBSCO, CINAHL, and Ovid Journal databases. It was found that SEM has a social and theoretical significance in nursing field. It consistently states its concepts and assumptions without redundancy. SEM has been tested by several studies, and the findings of these studies were congruent with SEM's assumptions. SEM helps in a better understanding of underage drinking, and then tailoring comprehensive prevention programs to tackle this problem.


Language: en
