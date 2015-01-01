Abstract

The purpose of this article is to present the psychodynamics of the experiences of adolescents who have attempted suicide by attempting to explore the relationships between the desire to die and the early experience of disintegration. During the hospital stay, psychotherapy sessions were conducted with 40 adolescents (28 girls), age 12 - 19, after suicide attempt. An analysis of the data from the protocol records of the sessions with adolescents, we use qualitative interpretative analysis and the main themes, are analyzed in their experiences. The results of content analysis provide a link between the early experiences of mental death from abandonment, which remained unprocessed, and the real desire for suicide, taking into account the role of psychotherapeutic contact, which promotes awareness and pronunciation in words of these experiences, eliminating the unconscious need for their realization in the present. Therapeutic contact, with therapy, focused on the "here and now" modality, helps to create a new object connection between the adolescent and the therapist, which will help the awareness and integration of the early experiences of abandonment by parents.

Language: en