Abstract

The scope of the current research is to validate the Self-Compassion Scale for Youth (SCS-Y). For this study, participants (N = 193, = 11.74) were recruited online. Each participant completed a battery of self-reported questionnaires. Normality was tested by examining the distributional indices for each of the SCS-Y items. We then examined the Pearson r intercorrelations of the SCS-Y items per factor. To test the predictive model in which SCS-Y items fit, we conducted a confirmatory factor analysis (CFA). Model fit indices were great: x2 = 1.338 (≥0.90), GFI = 0.92 (>0.90), RMSEA = 0.04 (

Language: en