Abstract

In recent years, a rush of privately-owned shared micromobility services has descended on many American cities. The increased availability in these emergent mobility options, which include dockless bikeshare and electric scooter systems, offers urban residents, workers, and visitors a convenient travel alternative to more established modes. However, with limited regulation and dedicated infrastructure, the rapid introduction of new micromobility services has come with rising safety concerns. This study provides new evidence on the spatial associations between e-scooter trip generation and vulnerable road user crash counts by investigating eight months of shared mobility data collected during a 2019 pilot program in Brookline, Massachusetts. The findings from traditional and spatial negative binomial models with a set of network and environmental predictors are presented and demonstrate a connection between shared e-scooter and long-term vulnerable user crash activity. Our results illustrate the need for policies that promote shared mobility services through safer infrastructure provisions.

