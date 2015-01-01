Abstract

Hispanic ethnicity can be captured with differing levels of granularity using various data standards, including those from the Office of Management and Budget, Health and Human Services and National Academy of Medicine. Previous research identified seven subgroups of Hispanics in New Mexico using open-ended interviews and information about the culture/history of the state. We examined age and manner of death to determine whether differences among subgroups are hidden by less-refined categorization. Significant differences in the mean age at death were found between some groups, including Spanish and Mexican Americans. We found an association between specific manners of death codes and subgroups. However, significance disappeared when manners of death were grouped (e.g. accident, homicide, etc.). This indicates that while certain manners of death are associated with group membership, overall types of death are not. Data descriptors for Hispanics should reflect more refined, regionally relevant groups, in order to unmask heterogeneity.

