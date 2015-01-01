Abstract

Crash occurrence is a complex phenomenon, and crashes associated with pedestrians and bicyclists are even more complex. Furthermore, pedestrian- and bicyclist-involved crashes are typically not reported in detail in state or national crash databases. To address this issue, developers created the Pedestrian and Bicycle Crash Analysis Tool (PBCAT). However, it is labour-intensive to manually identify the types of pedestrian and bicycle crash from crash-narrative reports and to classify different crash attributes from the textual content of police reports. Therefore, there is a need for a supporting tool that can assist practitioners in using PBCAT more efficiently and accurately. The objective of this study is to develop a framework for applying machine-learning models to classify crash types from unstructured textual content. In this study, the research team collected pedestrian crash-typing data from two locations in Texas. The XGBoost model was found to be the best classifier. The high prediction power of the XGBoost classifiers indicates that this machine-learning technique was able to classify pedestrian crash types with the highest accuracy rate (up to 77% for training data and 72% for test data). The findings demonstrate that advanced machine-learning models can extract underlying patterns and trends of crash mechanisms. This provides the basis for applying machine-learning techniques in addressing the crash typing issues associated with non-motorist crashes.

