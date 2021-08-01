Abstract

In this paper, presents the design, and crash analysis of a battle robot of 30 lb, the robot is made up of electronic and mechanical elements protected by an armor also has two wheels that allow it to have differential direction and a double tooth weapon with the ability to reverse the direction of rotation to cause damage to the robot opponent, through the application of a physical model consisting of two shock absorbers, springs and masses is intended to predict the actual outcome of impacts on the body and the armor which is subjected to mechanical pressures and blows during the competition. In addition, quasi-static simulations were carried out to simulate the collision of the robot through finite elements, for the real test, an analysis was performed incorporating accelerometers in order to measure the impact time and the G forces produced on impact. Finally, the results show that the design of the robot structure is very efficient, for example the maximum displacement was 0.14714 mm with an impact force of 1104.57 N at a time of Δt = 0.09 s.

Language: en