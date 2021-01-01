Abstract

School threat assessment hinges on students being willing to report threats to school adults. This study investigated student willingness to report threats in 85,750 high school students surveyed in 322 Virginia high schools. We examined personal characteristics and school climate conditions for 13,324 students (16%) who indicated that they would not report a peer's homicidal threat. Student-level hierarchical regressions revealed that students who were in a lower-grade level, male, and non-White were less willing to report a peer's threat than other students. A series of ANOVAs determined that students unwilling to report threats were suspended more often, were less engaged in school, perceived teachers as less supportive, and perceived school discipline structure as less fair. Finally, school-level regressions found that staff perceptions of a supportive and structured school climate were associated with increased student willingness to report a homicidal threat. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved)

