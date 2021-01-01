Abstract

Studies over the past 30 years suggest that health professionals, professionals from the criminal justice system, and university faculty are all at increased risk of being stalked in their professional role. However, the literature on stalking of professionals is fragmented and tends to be siloed within each profession. This scoping review compares the experiences of victims across professions, the impact of stalking on those from different professions, and the responses of employing organizations to the stalking. The review makes clear that stalking is commonly experienced in a variety of different professional roles and the nature of stalking and its impacts are broadly similar, regardless of the targeted profession. The responses of employers are routinely reported as unhelpful by victims of stalking. The findings from the scoping review are used to inform recommendations to improve organizational responses to stalking. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved)

