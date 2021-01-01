|
Silva JR. J. Threat Assess. Manag. 2021; 8(1-2): 48-64.
(Copyright © 2021, American Psychological Association)
This study examines police victimized by firearms (PVF)--referring to officers killed or injured by a firearm--during mass shootings. The purpose of this study is to determine offender characteristics and situational factors impacting PVF. An open-source data collection strategy identified mass shootings in the United States between 1966 and 2019. Quantitative analyses compared mass shootings involving PVF against all other non-PVF mass shootings.
