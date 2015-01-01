Abstract

The model of campus threat assessment commonly used in Australian universities has been adapted largely from those in the United States and focuses primarily on a range of problem behaviors and disruptive mental health presentations, rather than targeted violence specifically. The present work outlines the development and practice of a campus threat assessment team at Victoria University in Melbourne, Australia. The results detail case demographics, behaviors of concern, levels of concern, behavioral red flags, and case outcomes. Three brief case studies further illustrate the team's operations. This study also examines a triage tool, the Quadrants of Aggression and Intrusion Concern (QuAIC), designed for use by non-clinicians as a method for quantifying emotional responses to problem behavior and standardizing reporting to allow for early interventions. The assessed levels of concern produced by the QuAIC were highly consistent with those reached via professional judgment. The most commonly reported problem behaviors collated in this work involved bullying, inappropriate communication, cyber-abuse, stalking, physical altercations, sexual harassment, communicated threats, and threatening behavior. Physical assault, family violence, and sexual offences combined comprised less than 10% of cases examined. Factors impacting delivery and outcomes are discussed. The findings and recommendations may be of benefit to individuals, groups, or institutions seeking to establish or evaluate a unit tasked with managing problematic student behavior. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved)

