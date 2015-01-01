Abstract

Violence risk assessment tools aid threat and violence risk assessments and management interventions conducted in a variety of environments, including workplaces. However, only a limited number of studies have tested the interrater reliability and predictive validity of violence risk assessment tools for potential physical violence cases involving adult instigators in workplaces. This postdictive study provides the results of the initial empirical testing of the interrater reliability and predictive validity of the Cawood Assessment Grid (CAG), a widely used assessment tool for determining the risk of physical violence in common workplace (organizational) settings. Three coders using the CAG assessed 40 case summaries. Statistical analyses of the Summary Risk Ratings (SRRs) suggested raters had good interrater reliability (ICC3−1 =.67) and the SRRs were strongly associated with occurrence of physical violence (AUC =.81). These results support the continued use of the CAG during assessments of risk for physical violence in workplace settings and add to the empirical literature supporting the use of violence risk assessment tools to enhance our ability to identify cases that have a higher probability of ending in physical violence. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved)

