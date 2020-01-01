Abstract

Threat assessment is increasingly being recognized by law enforcement agencies as a research-based, proactive solution in the prevention of targeted mass attacks. The application of threat assessment principles and models in real world settings offers unique opportunities as well as ethical and legal challenges for the threat assessment team when making case decisions. This article examines some of the ethical and legal issues one law enforcement threat assessment team confronted when working a threat assessment case. Ethical codes and legal duties are explained and illustrated through case study. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2020 APA, all rights reserved)

