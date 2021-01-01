SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Pipyrou S, Sorge A. Anthropological Forum 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021)

10.1080/00664677.2021.1966611

unavailable

This collection highlights the diverse and complicated ways that violence becomes axiomatic, namely through political rhetoric, epistemological impositions, and colonial legacies. Considering how axiomatic violence emerges from events of rupture as well as slow- moving structural inequalities, authors interrogate both the novelty and mundane quality of the current political moment. Approaching violence as axiomatic expands the conceptual lexicon for discussing how rhetorics, metaphors, and prescriptive assumptions can be inherently violent and become normalised, losing their event-like status. Through the routinisation of the extraordinary, truths become indisputable. Axioms combine neoteric and foundational violence to lend legitimacy to apparently incontestable categories of domination, disenfranchisement, and epistemological governance.

© 2021 The Author(s). Published by Informa Taylor & Francis Group


Language: en
