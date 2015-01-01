|
Keatley DA, O’Donnell C, Joyce T. Psychol. Crime Law 2020; 26(8): 733-744.
There are strict laws relating to alcohol intake and driving; however, while most people are aware of these laws, drink driving still occurs. The current research provides an in-depth account of individuals' awareness and attitudes towards current drink driving limits and laws in England. Individuals (N = 83) were interviewed, and their responses recorded for thematic analysis.
Language: en
Keywords
alcohol; Drink driving; driving under the influence; law; thematic