SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Koh LL, Day A, Klettke B, Daffern M, Chu CM. Psychol. Crime Law 2020; 26(8): 776-796.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/1068316X.2020.1734200

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This paper reports the findings of a systematic search of published literature which reports the predictive validity of violence risk assessment tools specifically designed for use with youth. A total of 38 studies, involving 9,307 participants, reported data for six different tools; the most common of which were the SAVRY and the YLS/CMI. Each of the tools demonstrated at least moderate levels of predictive validity, with the predictive validity of several newer assessment tools yet to be established. The results provide an up-to-date overview of the state of knowledge in an area in which practitioners make choices about which tools to use on an almost daily basis. It is important that practitioners are aware of the strength of evidence that is available to support the choice of violence risk assessment tools and the interpretation of results.


Language: en

Keywords

recidivism prediction; risk assessment; Violence; violence risk; youth

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print