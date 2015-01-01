Abstract

Understanding the characteristics of victim vulnerability as well as the violence perpetrated by abusers against women in relationships is essential for professionals in the field who are adopting intervention measures. The current study aimed to examine the differences between severe (n = 805) and less severe (n = 805) intimate partner violence (IPV) as well as to identify the variables that predict severe IPV. Chi-square test and logistic regression analysis were used to examine the information from police reports on IPV in Catalonia (Spain) between 2016 and 2017, obtained through the Police Risk Assessment Questionnaire (PRAQ). In relation to the victims, isolation, minimization of abuse, fear of being seriously assaulted, substance abuse and pregnancy increased the risk of suffering severe IPV, while being in a new relationship and the existence of prior police reports diminished it. As for the aggressor, previous sexual aggression and abuse, degrading treatment, threats, harassment, control, and jealousy increased the probability of committing severe IPV. Some implications for intervening between aggressors and victims of IPV are discussed.

Language: en