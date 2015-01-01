Abstract

The paper examines the prevalence and patterns of honour-based violence and oppression by documenting and analysing self-reported experiences among youth in contemporary metropolitan Sweden. The material is gathered via three surveys of 15-year-olds in metropolitan Sweden (N6002). The analysis draws on feminist intersectional violence studies and situates honour-based violence at the intersections of gender, ethnicity, and socioeconomic status. It develops the concepts of isolation and mobility within and between groups at family, community, and societal levels. The paper finds higher levels of multiple forms of violence and control, including physical, psychological and sexual violence, among youth who live with honour norms. The prevalence of violence is higher with each of the forms of isolation explored in the paper.

