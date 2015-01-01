Abstract

Background

Figuring out the effect of car accidents on women drivers in Egypt, helps their return to a healthier level of function.



Objective

This study aims to assess frequency of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms among women drivers who experienced car accidents in Cairo, and further explore their experiences regarding the worst car accident.



Methods

A mixed study design; composed of quantitative and qualitative parts. The quantitative part was a descriptive cross-sectional design while the qualitative part was a descriptive phenomenology design assessing lived experiences during in-depth interviews.



Results

Correlating subscales of Posttraumatic Diagnostic Scale (PDS) with socio-demographic data revealed that total symptom severity score (SSS) and arousal score had positive, significant relationships with participants' age, their driving years and number of previous accidents.



Conclusion

Screening of PTSD manifestations by paraprofessionals in non-clinical media like social networks helps early disclosure of PTSD symptoms and timely referral to psychiatric specialists.

Language: en