Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To understand the epidemiological and clinical profile of snakebite victims in a public teaching hospital.



METHOD: Exploratory, descriptive, cross-sectional study with a quantitative approach conducted in a public hospital in the Triângulo Sul region of Minas Gerais state, Brazil. The data were collected from medical records and compulsory case report forms of patients admitted in the Emergency Service from June 2018 to May 2019. The data were descriptively analyzed and presented in tables.



RESULTS: The 137 patients were predominantly male (74.5%), rural workers (33.4%), in their working age (mean of 43.49 years), and in rural areas (87.6%). Bothrops was the most common genus (70.8%), and most occurrences were classified as mild (53.3%). The most performed treatment was snake antivenom administration (73%).



CONCLUSION: Snakebite victims were mostly men in their working age and rural workers. Bothrops bites and mild occurrences were prevalent. Most treatments employed the appropriate snake antivenom. These occurred mostly in rural areas. The prevalent bitten body parts were feet, legs, and hands. Care was provided in less than six hours.

